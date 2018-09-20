FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Britain is 85-90 percent of the way to agreeing Brexit deal: UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is over 85 percent of the way to agreeing a deal with the European Union on its exit from the bloc, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington told Irish radio on Thursday, adding that a deal could be reached by October or November.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington delivers a speech during the MEDEF union summer forum on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“The withdrawal agreement - we’re 85 percent...90 percent of the way to fixing the text,” Lidington said.

When asked if a deal was possible by an October or November deadline, he replied: “Yes I believe that there can be, and I remain, despite the outstanding difficulties, I remain optimistic.”

He said that the key outstanding element to be agreed was what has become known as the Irish backstop issue.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.