Extending Brexit talks would just defer difficult decisions: UK's Lidington

Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Extending the negotiating period for Britain to leave the European Union would only defer a decision by parliament on a Brexit deal, cabinet office minister, David Lidington, said on Wednesday.

Lidington, who is Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy, was asked by the opposition Labour Party why the government was not ready to extend Article 50 negotiating period because time was running out to get a deal.

“The problem with the proposition ... is that it would simply defer the need for this house ... to face up to some difficult decisions,” he told parliament.