'No plan B': Lidington warns UK lawmakers not to shun Brexit deal

Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has no “plan B” if it cannot get the terms of its withdrawal agreement through parliament, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said on Tuesday.

“There’s no plan B because the European Union itself is saying the deal that is on the table is the one that we have had to compromise over,” Lidington said in an interview with BBC radio.

Asked if Britain could delay Brexit to get a better deal, Lidington said: “It’s not government policy and I don’t really see that gets us anywhere because the EU has made its position very clear.”