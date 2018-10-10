FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 10, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK minister Lidington says he expects a Brexit deal eventually

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British cabinet minister said on Wednesday he expected that Britain would be able to strike a deal with the European Union to leave the bloc eventually, even if it was not a certainty.

Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington appears on the Marr Show on BBC television in London, Britain, June 10, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“I expect that we will succeed in obtaining (a deal) at the end of the day,” David Lidington, Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy, told ITV’s Peston program, later adding that he was “hopeful” but it could not be guaranteed.

He repeatedly declined to be drawn on how negotiations with the EU were going or comment on speculation about the talks in Brussels.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.