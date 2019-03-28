Votes on Brexit options show May's deal is only way forward: Lidington

Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington walks on Downing Street in London, Britain March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy said on Thursday that parliament’s inconclusive votes on alternative Brexit solutions showed that May’s deal was the only way out of the country’s impasse on how to leave the European Union.

“I think what those results demonstrate is that there are no easy simple options,” Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said in a speech to business leaders. “The deal the government has negotiated is the best option available.”