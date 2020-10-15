EU, UK must intensify efforts to bridge gaps: Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda arrives arrives at a two-day face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain need to intensify efforts to close gaps on negotiations to forge a post-Brexit trade deal and the bloc needs to have a clear plan in the case of a failure of talks, Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.

“So far we have to intensify our efforts in order to bridge or to try to bridge the remaining gaps, for example fisheries, level playing field and governance,” he told reporters before the start of a summit of EU leaders.

“We also should be prepared for both options, both alternatives, deal and no deal. In this case we need a very clear contingency plan, what we (would) do in case of no deal.”

“Anyway, no matter what the scenario I think it is very important to keep the United Kingdom as close as possible to the European Union,” he concluded.