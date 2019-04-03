UK's Labour not setting red lines on talks with PM May: lawmaker

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Rebecca Long-Bailey, delivers her keynote speech at the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party will not make particular topics off-limit when its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, starts talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on reaching a Brexit compromise, a senior Labour lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“We must find common ground now and we must find that very, very quickly and that’s why Jeremy has been very clear about not setting any limitations and keeping a very open mind,” Rebecca Long-Bailey, the party’s business spokeswoman, said.