Prime minister May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s upper house of parliament inflicted an embarrassing defeat on Theresa May’s government on Wednesday, challenging her refusal to remain in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The House of Lords voted 348 to 225 in favor of an amendment to her Brexit blueprint, the EU withdrawal bill, which would require ministers to report on what efforts they had made to secure a customs union by the end of October.