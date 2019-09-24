UK parliament upper house will sit "at earliest opportunity": Lords speaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords, will resume sitting as soon as possible, its speaker said after the country’s supreme court ruled that parliament had been suspended unlawfully.

“It is my expectation that the House of Lords will resume sitting at the earliest opportunity and I am in discussions with the Leader of the House of Lords, the Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition and the other party leaders about the process,” the House of Lords’ speaker, Norman Fowler, said.