UK opposition will try to change law to force PM Johnson to seek Brexit delay

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during interviews at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Andrew Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition parties will try to pass a law to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union and prevent a no-deal exit at the end of October, according to a lawmaker.

Caroline Lucas, a Member of Parliament for the Green Party, said the opposition parties who met on Tuesday to discuss tactics agreed changing the law was the best way of challenging the government.

They agreed “that the legislative way forward is the most secure way to try to extend Article 50, to get rid of that 31st October deadline towards which the prime minister is careering with ever greater recklessness,” she told the BBC.