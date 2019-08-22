Miracle needed to solve Irish border problem: Luxembourg foreign minister

FILE PHOTO - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn arrives for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN (Reuters) - A miracle would need to happen for the European Union and Britain to find a solution to the Irish border problem to avoid a no-deal Brexit, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said in remarks published on Thursday.

“Miracles should never be ruled out, but I’m skeptical we can simply pluck something out of the air that guarantees Ireland has no hard border and at the same time the EU has control over what enters its market,” he told German broadcaster SWR.

He added: “I’m not convinced that we can for sure say today a no-deal Brexit is coming, but we must clearly outline the dangers of a no-deal Brexit and Boris Johnson should do so too.”