Wrong to think new British PM can renegotiate Brexit deal: Luxembourg foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn arrives for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday that it would be wrong to think that a new British prime minister could renegotiate a Brexit deal, as all the main elements of the accord have been already sealed.

“Independently of the name of the new prime minister, the deal is on the table. It is to take or to leave,” Asselborn told reporters.

He said that perhaps some details could be negotiated but the main issues - including the Brexit bill, the backstop and citizens’ rights - had been already decided. Those who say they can renegotiate this deal “are wrong,” Asselborn said.