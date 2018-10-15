FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Maas hopes reason prevails to reach Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday he hoped reason would prevail in final talks to secure a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

“We are ready for all possibilities.... but we think that, even if time is tight, it is possible to reach a deal between the (European) Commission and Britain and we will put in every effort in the coming days,” he told reporters before a meeting of foreign ministers in London.

“I hope that, at the end, reason has the upper hand and that we are in a position in the home straight to be able to seal a deal,” he continued.

