World News
October 15, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

France: President Macron spoke to UK PM Johnson as Brexit deadline looms

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as European Commission president-elect Ursula Von der Leyen leaves at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an official in Macron’s office said on Tuesday, as a deadline looms to reach a Brexit deal.

Macron’s official said that while Johnson was right to acknowledge in the call the positive momentum toward getting a Brexit deal done, it remained unclear if a deal could be reached in time for this week’s European summit.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said earlier on Tuesday that reaching a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible this week, even if it was getting more and more difficult.

“The possibility of a deal is clear, everyone recognizes that. What counts is what the negotiator Michel Barnier said, namely that a possibility of a deal is still not the same as having a deal,” added Macron’s official.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below