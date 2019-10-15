France: President Macron spoke to UK PM Johnson as Brexit deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as European Commission president-elect Ursula Von der Leyen leaves at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an official in Macron’s office said on Tuesday, as a deadline looms to reach a Brexit deal.

The official from Macron’s office gave no further information regarding the content of the talks.

The BBC’s political editor earlier reported that Macron and Johnson had acknowledged there was positive momentum towards getting a deal done but lots of hurdles still remained.