French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness

French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a TV screen as he attends by video conference a roundtable for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Ministry in Paris, France, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter video published on Friday that he would continue to work on the Brexit talks, despite self-isolating and working remotely after having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“I am working at a slightly slower pace because of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on high-priority issues, such as our handling of the epidemic, or for example the Brexit dossier,” said Macron.