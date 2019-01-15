Macron: Britain would be the biggest loser in case of no-deal Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with mayors from rural Normandy as part of the launching of the "Great National Debate" designed to find ways to calm social unrest in the country, in Grand Bourgtheroulde, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Britain would be the biggest loser if it crashed out of the EU without a deal, reacting to news that the UK parliament had resoundingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce agreement.

“First option, they go toward a no-deal. They say: ‘there is no deal’. That’s scary for everybody. The first losers in this would be the British,” Macron told mayors during a town hall meeting.

Macron was in the middle of an almost seven-hour debate with local officials when he was told of the result of the British vote.