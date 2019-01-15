Macron: Britain would be the biggest loser in case of no-deal Brexit

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Britain would be the biggest loser if it crashed out of the EU without a deal, reacting to news that the UK parliament had resoundingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce agreement.
“First option, they go toward a no-deal. They say: ‘there is no deal’. That’s scary for everybody. The first losers in this would be the British,” Macron told mayors during a town hall meeting.
Macron was in the middle of an almost seven-hour debate with local officials when he was told of the result of the British vote.
Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Gareth Jones