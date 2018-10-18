FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Macron: onus on May to bring Brexit proposals with UK backing

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday it was now up to British Prime Minister Theresa May to come back with new Brexit proposals that she can defend politically at home.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Negotiating a Brexit agreement had become a British political issue, Macron said during a news conference in Brussels, and was no longer a technical one.

“It’s now very clearly up to the British prime minister and her staff to come back with a solution based on the necessary political compromise on the UK side,” he said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Laurence Frost; Edited by Sudip Kar-Gupta

