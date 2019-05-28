Britain's Malthouse says: We want a Brexit deal but should prepare for no deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Housing Minister Kit Malthouse, who has put himself forward as a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said he wanted a Brexit deal but that preparations should begin in earnest for a no-deal exit.

“We don’t want no deal, we want a deal, but we will be ready for it,” he told the BBC. “I think an extension (beyond Oct. 31) would be extremely difficult.”

“We have to prepare for no-deal on the basis that the EU may well choose it on their and our behalf,” he said. “We need to get to the 31st of October ready and able to take no deal if we want to, we need to have some honest conversations about the industries that are going to be affected.”