FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media as she launches the NHS Long Term Plan at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, Britain January 7, 2019. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union on March 29, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday when asked by a lawmaker to rule out any delay to Brexit.

On Tuesday the Telegraph newspaper cited three unidentified EU sources as saying British officials had been “putting out feelers” and “testing the waters” on an extension of Article 50, which sets out the conditions for leaving the EU.