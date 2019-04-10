UK watchdog 'can't rule out' matching EU no-deal Brexit share trading curb

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said it could not rule out introducing curbs on where stocks can be traded in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has said over 6,200 stocks listed in the bloc, including 14 from Britain, would have to be traded in the EU if Britain leaves without a deal.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority must decide if it will take a similar step. “I can’t rule it out,” FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told reporters in Washington. “We have got to solve the issue in the short term. We are in very close contact with ESMA.”