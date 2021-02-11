Amsterdam surpasses London as Europe's top share trading hub: FT

FILE PHOTO: Overview of Amsterdam's stock exchange interior as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amsterdam emerged as Europe’s largest share trading centre in January, dislodging London from its historic position as the Netherlands scooped up businesses lost by the United Kingdom after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

An average 9.2 billion euros ($11.16 billion) shares were traded a day on Euronext Amsterdam and the Dutch arms of CBOE Europe and Turquoise in January, a more than fourfold increase from December, the report added.

($1 = 0.8245 euros)