EU watchdog to clarify share trading after full Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s securities watchdog said it expects to make a statement soon on where shares listed in the bloc must be traded after Britain’s full departure from the European Union in December.

It was important for market participants to have clarity on where they can trade shares, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority told the European Parliament.

Britain left the bloc last January but still has full access to the single market until Dec. 31 under transition arrangements.