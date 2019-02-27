UK watchdog warns of market disruption under hard Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no guarantee that preparations made so far will avert disruption in markets if there is a no-deal Brexit, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.
FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told a House of Lords committee that he could give no assurance there would not be market disruption if Britain crashes out of the bloc next month with no transition deal.
(This story corrects “EU watchdog” to UK watchdog in headline, removes extraneous word in lead)
