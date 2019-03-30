Advisors to UK's May divided over snap election - Mail on Sunday

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the Parliament in London, Britain, March 29, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Advisors to British Prime Minister Theresa May are divided over whether she should call a national election if she fails to win support for her Brexit deal from parliament in the coming week, the Mail on Sunday newspaper said.

“Some Number 10 advisers are pushing for the run-off (between May’s Brexit deal and alternatives) to come as early as Tuesday, meaning an election could conceivably be called as early as Wednesday,” the newspaper said, without citing sources.

Separately, the Sunday Telegraph said senior members of the Conservative Party did not want May to lead them into a snap election, fearing the party would be “annihilated” at the polls if she faced down parliament over Brexit in the coming months.