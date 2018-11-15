World News
November 15, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK PM May: no-one has produced alternatives to my Brexit plan

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that no-one had produced an alternative to her Brexit plan, and that all options involved a backstop arrangement that has been criticized by many in her own party.

“Nobody has produced any alternative proposal,” May told reporters at a news conference, adding that repudiating a backstop altogether would kill any chance of a deal with the European Union.

“If we do not move forward with that agreement, nobody can know for sure the consequences that will follow. It would be to take a path of deep and grave uncertainty, when the British people just want us to get on with it,” May said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kate Holton and David Milliken; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbidge

