UK PM May says no majority in parliament for alternative Brexit plans

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that none of the alternative Brexit plans which have been floated would command the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament.
May earlier said she was delaying a planned Tuesday vote on her Brexit deal as she expected it to be rejected, and would seek further reassurances on the so-called Irish backstop from other EU leaders.
