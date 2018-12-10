UK PM May says no majority in parliament for alternative Brexit plans

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 10, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that none of the alternative Brexit plans which have been floated would command the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament.

May earlier said she was delaying a planned Tuesday vote on her Brexit deal as she expected it to be rejected, and would seek further reassurances on the so-called Irish backstop from other EU leaders.