World News
December 10, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK PM May says no majority in parliament for alternative Brexit plans

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 10, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that none of the alternative Brexit plans which have been floated would command the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament.

May earlier said she was delaying a planned Tuesday vote on her Brexit deal as she expected it to be rejected, and would seek further reassurances on the so-called Irish backstop from other EU leaders.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and David Milliken, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.