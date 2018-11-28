Analysis shows Brexit deal is best for Britain: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government’s analysis of various Brexit scenarios showed that the deal she negotiated with Brussels was the best to deliver on a 2016 referendum and to protect the economy.

“What the analysis shows, it does show that this deal that we have negotiated is the best deal for our jobs and our economy which delivers on the results of the referendum,” she told parliament.