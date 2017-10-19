FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May calls for Brexit talks progress at EU summit
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in 2 days

May calls for Brexit talks progress at EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell fellow European Union leaders on Thursday of “ambitious plans” for progress in Brexit negotiations in the coming weeks.

Arriving at the summit in Brussels, she told reporters: “We’ll ... be looking at the concrete progress that has been made in our exit negotiations and setting out ambitious plans for the weeks ahead. I particularly, for example, want to see an urgency in reaching an agreement on citizens’ rights.”

She said she would also pledge continued British cooperation with the EU in areas such as security and defence: “I set out a few weeks ago in Florence a very bold and ambitious agenda and vision for our future partnership between the EU and the UK.”

“At the heart of that remains cooperation on the key issues and dealing with the shared challenges that we face. That speech ... set out that ambitious vision and I look forward to us being able to progress that in the weeks ahead.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.