A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 15, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union on March 29 and will not suspend the process of leaving, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, adding that it would meet its legal obligations on a financial settlement with the bloc.

“We will not extend Article 50,” May told parliament, when asked about the clause in the EU’s Lisbon Treaty which allows for countries to leave the bloc.