November 29, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May says any Article 50 extension reopens the Brexit negotiations

A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaking at a Select Committee hearing, in London, Britain November 29, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that any decision to extend the Brexit negotiating period would reopen the exit deal she has agreed with the European Union, adding that she would not seek any extension.

“What is clear is that any extension to Article 50, anything like that, reopens the negotiations, reopens the deal and at that point the deal could go, frankly, in any direction,” May told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
