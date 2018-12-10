Britain's May will seek further assurances from EU on Brexit backstop

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she would do all she could to secure further assurances from the European Union on the so-called backstop arrangement in the Brexit deal that has angered so many across parliament.

Announcing that she would delay a vote on her agreement with the EU she looked set to lose, May told lawmakers if they wanted an alternative arrangement with the bloc, they must be honest about the downsides of the other options - a second referendum, continued single market membership and a no deal Brexit.

“Does this house want to deliver Brexit?” May said.

“If the House does, does it want to do so through reaching an agreement with the EU? If the answer is yes — and I believe that is the answer of the majority of this house — then we all have to ask ourselves whether we are prepared to make a compromise.”

“Because there will be no enduring and successful Brexit without some compromise on both sides of the debate.”