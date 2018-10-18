FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 18, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK is considering other ideas to break Brexit deadlock: PM May's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering other ways of making progress in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, not just a mooted extension to the transition period, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s an idea at this stage, and there are others,” the spokeswoman said, when asked about the possibility of extending the transition period which was discussed on Wednesday by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. The spokeswoman declined to detail what other ideas were being considered.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.