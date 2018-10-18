UK is considering other ideas to break Brexit deadlock: PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering other ways of making progress in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, not just a mooted extension to the transition period, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s an idea at this stage, and there are others,” the spokeswoman said, when asked about the possibility of extending the transition period which was discussed on Wednesday by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. The spokeswoman declined to detail what other ideas were being considered.