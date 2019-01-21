UK PM May to say she will look at Northern Irish backstop and go back to EU: BBC

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell parliament she will look at how to meet the promises she has made to the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland in a way that can win the backing of parliament for her Brexit deal, the BBC reported.

May, who has pledged to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland after Brexit, is due to set out her next steps after her exit deal with Brussels was rejected largely due to concerns over the so-called Northern Irish ‘backstop’ insurance policy.

“May expected to promise ‘she will consider how we might meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland in a way that can command the greatest possible support in the House (of Commons), and then take these conclusions of these discussions back to the EU’,” BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.