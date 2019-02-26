World News
UK's May says EU is working to resolve Northern Irish backstop issue

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that European Union leaders have told her they are working on resolving the issue of the so-called Northern Irish backstop to pave the way for a Brexit deal.

May is seeking changes to the backstop, an insurance policy which aims to avoid the return of a physical border on the island of Ireland, after parliament rejected her Brexit deal last month.

“The discussions that I have had in the European Union... are very clear that they are entering into those talks with us with the intention of finding a resolution of the issue,” May told lawmakers in parliament.

