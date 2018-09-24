UK's May tells ministers to hold their nerve over Brexit: Downing St

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers on Monday that they must hold their nerve in an impasse with the European Union over Brexit, her office said after a cabinet meeting.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on Brexit negotiations with the European Union at Number 10 Downing Street, London September 21, 2018 . Jack Taylor/Pool via Reuters

May said her plan was the only viable one on the table and that she remained confident of securing a deal with the EU, her office said in a statement.

“At the same time, the government will continue to sensibly plan for no deal,” the statement quoted her as saying.