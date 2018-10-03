FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

British PM May defends Brexit plan after dancing onto stage

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her Brexit plans on Wednesday, but cautioned that she would rather leave without a deal than accept the carve up of the United Kingdom.

May, who received a standing ovation after dancing onto the stage to Dancing Queen by ABBA, said she was confident that she could clinch a deal with the EU. There would, she said, be no second referendum.

“Britain isn’t afraid to leave with no deal if we have to,” May said. “But we need to be honest about it. Leaving without a deal, introducing tariffs and costly checks at the border, would be a bad outcome for the UK and the EU.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge

