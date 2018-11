British PM May vows to fight for her Brexit deal and carry on

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at Downing Street in London, November 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed on Thursday to save her Brexit divorce deal which she said was in the best interests of voters.

“Am I going to see this through? Yes,” May said. “I am going to my job of getting the best deal for Britain and I’m going to my job of getting a deal that is in the national interest.”

“I believe with every fiber of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people,” May said.