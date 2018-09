LONDON (Reuters) - A majority of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministerial team now supports moving towards a Canada-style trade deal with the European Union after Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

Anti-Brexit supporters demonstrate in the centre of the city, as it hosts the annual Labour Party Conference, in Liverpool, Britain, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

May said on Friday that Brexit talks with the EU had hit an impasse, defiantly challenging the bloc to come up with its own plans after EU leaders savaged her proposals.