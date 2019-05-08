UK PM May says working on Brexit agreement with Labour

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is working to reach a Brexit agreement with the opposition Labour Party which can win the support of parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Talks between Labour and the government are due to continue on Wednesday in a bid to break the parliamentary deadlock over the way forward on Brexit.

“We are indeed talking with the Labour Party ... We are working on agreement that can command the majority of this House (of Commons),” May told parliament.