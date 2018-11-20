UK PM May heads to Brussels on Wednesday for Brexit talks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May replies to questions after speaking at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday evening to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as part of talks on future ties after Brexit, her office said on Tuesday.

May and Juncker would sit down at 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), the Commission said.

EU states are expected to finalize their work on a political declaration on the bloc’s future ties with Britain after Brexit. National envoys are due to meet the Commission’s negotiators on Tuesday evening to discuss a text.

The declaration is to accompany the UK’s withdrawal agreement which EU leaders hope to rubber-stamp at a summit this Sunday, which May will also attend.