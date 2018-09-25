FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Post-Brexit Britain will be staunchly 'pro-business' says PM May

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will pledge on Wednesday that her government will be “unequivocally pro-business” as it seeks to forge a future role outside the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on Brexit negotiations with the European Union at Number 10 Downing Street, London September 21, 2018 . Jack Taylor/Pool via Reuters

May will say she has no plans to abandon her current Brexit plan, shrugging off criticism at home and in Brussels after an acrimonious meeting of EU leaders last week, according to extracts from a speech to be given to business leaders in New York.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
