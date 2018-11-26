UK PM May to host business leaders for Brexit update: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will host business leaders and investors later on Monday to update them on Brexit, her spokesman told reporters.

The reception comes after May clinched a divorce deal with the European Union on Sunday and started the process of trying to win over critics in order to get the agreement through the British parliament.

On Monday she hosted a cabinet meeting of senior ministers, which agreed to continue to take all necessary actions to prepare for no deal.