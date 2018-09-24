FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

No UK cabinet minister challenged PM May over Brexit: Sun

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - No members of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet challenged her over her so-called Chequers plan for Brexit at a meeting earlier on Monday, a journalist from the Sun newspaper reported.

“I am told not a single minister challenged the PM over Chequers during Cabinet today,” the Sun’s political editor, Tom Newton Dunn, said on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday Brexit minister Dominic Raab said there had been a “good, healthy discussion” at the cabinet meeting.

Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce

