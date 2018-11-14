British cabinet backs PM May's Brexit plan

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, prepares to make a statement outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that cabinet had backed her Brexit plan, adding it was in the national interest but that there would be difficult days ahead.

“The collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration,” May said outside her Downing Street residence after a five-hour cabinet meeting.

“I firmly believe with my head and my heart that this is a decision in the best interests of the entire United Kingdom”