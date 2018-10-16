FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Senior ministers back UK PM May ahead of EU summit: May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British ministers supported Prime Minister Theresa May at a Brexit-focused cabinet meeting on Tuesday and there was no suggestion anyone would quit the government, May’s spokesman said following the meeting.

Ahead of a key European Union summit this week, May told ministers there would be challenging moments ahead in negotiations with Brussels, but she was convinced that if the government stood firmly together they could achieve a deal that delivered on the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.