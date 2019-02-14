UK PM May held constructive calls with Merkel and other leaders: spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May held constructive phone calls with European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to discuss the need for legally binding changes to backstop, her spokeswoman said.

May also had calls with the leaders of Sweden, Portugal and Austria, her spokeswoman said.

“The PM has been talking throughout the course of this week and last week to European leaders about the need to secure legally binding changes to the backstop,” she said.

“They were constructive conversations and it is clear that everybody wants us to be able to leave with a deal.”