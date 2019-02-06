Brexit deal must change to avoid no deal departure: UK PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - There will have to be changes to the Brexit agreement if the European Union wants Britain to leave with a deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
Earlier, several EU leaders ruled out reopening the divorce deal to accommodate May’s demands to change the most contentious part on the future border arrangements between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.
