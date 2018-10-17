UK PM May says 'Chequers' Brexit plan is not dead

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Wednesday her so-called Chequers plan for Brexit was not dead.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The proposal, named after her country residence where it was thrashed out with ministers in July, has been rejected by the European Union and by many within her own party.

Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn if the fact that she had not mentioned the plan by name in a speech to her Conservative Party’s annual conference earlier this month meant it was dead, she said: “The answer is no”.